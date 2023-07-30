Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

Ethics and Excellence in Journalism Foundation: $100,000

General support

Evjue Foundation: $3,000

General support

Foundation to Promote Open Society, in cooperation with the Open Society Foundationsr: $175,000 (Year 1 of 2)

General support

Open Society Institute: $25,000

Investigate the influence of money in Wisconsin state politics and policymaking

Peters Family Foundation: $1,500

General support

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Watchdog club ($1000+)

Members (less than $1000)