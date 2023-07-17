Wisconsin Watch is an independent nonprofit, nonpartisan 501(c)(3) organization that is primarily funded through grants from foundations and donations from individuals and corporations. Please visit our main funding page to learn more, and to see funding from other years.

As a matter of policy, funders exercise no control over Wisconsin Watch’s editorial decisions, and all funders are publicly identified.

To support our work with a gift, please visit our donate page.

Foundations and institutions

Arnold Ventures: $100,000
General support

Facebook/ Lenfest Local News Membership Accelerator: $100,000
To create a membership program and expand branding and marketing efforts

Evjue Foundation: $30,000
General support

Google News Initiative: $234,000
To launch the News414 project in partnership with Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service and Outlier Media

Ira and Ineva Reilly Baldwin Wisconsin Idea Endowment: $40,000 (Year 3 of 3)
Through the University of Wisconsin School of Journalism and Mass Communication)
To produce investigative reports by students published on the Center’s website and distributed to media partners statewide and nationwide

Joyce Foundation: $100,000 (Year 2 of 2)
General support

Report for America: 50% of one reporter’s salary

Reva & David Logan Foundation: $125,000
General support

NewsMatch: $20,000
General support

Peters Family Foundation: $10,000
General support 

REI Co-op: $10,000
General support

Vital Projects Fund: $20,000
Coverage of criminal justice issues

William Collins Kohler Foundation: $35,000
Fact checking support 

Individual donors

Leadership Circle ($5000+)

Arnold, Laura and John
Burke, Mary
Cosgrove, Susan Troller and Howard
Fearnside, Wendy and Meier, Bruce
Hands, Phil and Tricia
Hoffman, Reid
Johnson, Barbara
Meissner, David and Marion
Rouse, Mary and Ken

Watchdog club ($1000+)

Balin, Adam and Mahony, Karin
Baumann, Herman and Schwichtenberg, Kay
Bickford, Paul
Brenner, Elizabeth and Ostrofsky, Steven
Caldwell, Stephen
Carey, Denis and Koby Carey, Carol
Cohen, Dr. Marcus and Cohen, Sheila
Custer, Betty and Corkey
Davis, Brian and Umstead, Deborah
Danky, James and Schelshorn, Christine
Dukehart, Thomas and Andy
Eversden, Mark and Sara
Fost, Norman and Schapiro, Irene
Glass, Stephen
Goldberg, Richard and Munro, Lisa
Hasler, Dr. Philip and Janet
Hagge, Robert and Elke
Hands, John Lawrence and Kendrick-Hands, Karen
Jenkins, Vincel and Stefanie Moritz
Jones, Margaret and Linton, David
Kaiser, William and Claudia
LaConte, Cynthia
Lawrence, Karen McKim and Keith Nelson
Lewein, Donna and Scott
Lee, Dr’s Douglas and Martha
Lubar, David and Madeleine
Michel, Roberto and Karen Lincoln
Mitchell, Jack and Bonnie
Neary, Dr. Elizabeth
Noel Pearson, Dick and Merry
O’Leary, Caroll
O’Leary, Kristine
Soltvedt, Brook and David Nelson
Stark, Sharon
Swanberg, Wendy
Warren, Thomas and Anna Marie Benander Warren

Members (Less than $1,000)

Alexander, Julie Horn
Ames, Diane
Anderson, Noel
Andre, Elizabeth
Anglim, Mary
Anstett, Charles
Arnold, Joan
Arnold, Michael
Arriaga, Alexandra
Ash, Jeff
Axelson, Jan
Azar, Lauren and Ryan, Rebecca
Backes, Elizabeth
Balk, Bunny
Barr, Daniel and Karen
Bartell, Jeffrey
Battista, Janet
Bauer, Chuck and Beckwith, Charles
Baum, Mary Kay
Beamish, Eileen
Bearheart, Sheridan
Beatty, Steven
Behrmann, Ann
Bennett, Daniel
Berry, Stephen
Bier, Thomas and Katherine
Bissen, Kathy and Peter
Bjorkman, Lynn
Blofeld, Karen
Bonnes, Peter
Booth, Eric
Boyle, Nicholas
Brett, Malcolm and Penny
Broman, Aimee and Karl
Brooks, Suzanne and Daniel
Brown, Martha and Lam, Tony
Burgess, Catherine
Burns, Jane
Calhan, Linda and Edward
Cameron, Peter
Cameron, Tom and Patti
Cannon, Marsha and Peter
Carlsmith, Duncan
Cates, Dick and Kim
Cenatiempo, Louisa
Chernik, Janice
Christofferson, Robert
Christopher, Joel
Clinkenbeard, Pamela
Coburn, Judy Newman
Cohn, Scott
Cole, Rebecca
Conley, Daniel and Paige
Conroy, Tim
Cooney, Bill
Cox, Marcy
Crane, Mike
Crawford, David
Crego, Julie
Cross, Sue
Culver, Kathleen
Czarnecki, Annette
Davenport, Susan
DeJong, Brenda
Dempsey, Pam
DeRienzo, Matt
DeRosa Family
Diaz, Fernando
Dohnal, Robert
Donnelly, Linda
Drechsel, Robert and Lynn
Dreps, Robert and Koehl, Elizabeth
Dresang, Joel
Dukehart, Coburn
Duquette, Claire
Dusek, Margarita
Eastman, Krista
Eggleston, Richard
Elkin, Loren
Erickson, James
Erlandson, Dale
Eyster, John
Fansler, Kristeen and Todd
Fazen, Robert and Marianne
Fennig, Margaret
Filak, Vincent
Flaherty, Beth
Flantz, Anita
Flood-Smith, Dorothy Ann
Fowler, Susan
Fransen, Philip
Friedland, Lewis and Oliker, Stacey
Fuhrmann, Lauren and Eric
Gaffney, Dennis
Gagainis, Susan
Gallagher, Bridget
Gascoyne, Peter and English, Claudia
Gaskill, Sharon and Warren
Gebeloff, Robert
Gee, Janet and Derrick
Gibbons, Christia
Gillmor, Dan
Gilsdorf, Rebecca
Girard, Geri
Gleason, Neil and Cindy
Glueck, Christopher and Erin
Godfrey, Robert
Goodman, Dr. Lawrence and Hannah
Goodwin, Lee
Gorens-Levey, Linda and Levey, Michael
Gorman, Teresa
Govin-Matzat, Stephanie
Green, Gareth
Greenley, Dianne
Guzman, Angela
Hagenauer, George and Mary Ellen
Hahn, Paula
Hall, Andrew and Dee J.
Hall, Daniel
Hall, Dave
Hall, Joe and Thomas-Hall, Judy
Hall, Monica
Hamilton, Marilyn
Hansen, Mariann
Hansen, Susan
Hanson, Gerald
Hanson, Mark
Harbort, Colette
Hardie-Bauer, Gwen
Hardy, Douglas
Hart, Kathie and Laird
Hasler, Nick
Hatcher, Jay
Hathaway, Wendy and Shaun
Hattikudur, Shanta
Haynes, William
Hearn, Lorie
Heim, Carol
Heinen, Neil and Christy, Nancy
Herrmann, Carl
Herron, Heidi and Scott
Hesselberg, George
Hetzel, David
Higgins, Kristin
Hoffman, Susan and Leslie
Hoisington, Sam
Holcomb, Jesse
Holman, John
Holmes, Vincent
Hornik, Richard
Houston, Brant
Hughes, Morgan
Ibrahim, Mukhtar
Imsland, Rachel
Ingebritson, Frances
Intrieri, John
Ivey, Mike and Elkin, Vicki
Jafuta, Forrest and Margaret
Jezior, Mara
Johnson, James and Patricia
Johnson, Paul and Diana
Johnson, Roberta
Johnston, Kathleen
Jolin, Judy and Gary
Jonaitis, Erin
Jones, Patricia and Edward
Jovaag, Seth
Kalson, John
Kammer, Jerry
Keapproth, Lukas
Keith, Heddy
Kirchoff, Karin
Kirkby, Sean
Kleist, James
Kobs, Ellen
Kohl, Gail
Kois Sr., Dennis
Konkol, Debbie
Koran, Mario
Kosbie, Jeffrey
Kozlovsky, Thomas
Krause, Marilyn and Lawrence
Kuczenski, Tracy
Kuick, Rebecca
LaBarre, Eileen
Laing, Annette
Landsness, Ruthanne
Lange, Jeffrey
Laube, Janet and Douglas
Laux, Michele
Lea-Kruger, Barbara
Legro, Ronald
Lepinski, Beth
Leschke, Jim
Lethem, Troy and Matthias, Mary
Levy, Stuart
Lewis, Charles and Gilbert, Pam
Lincoln, Louisa
Linnane, Rory
Lloyd-Jones, Mary
Loehe, Jocelyn
Long, Willis
Looze, Claudia
Loper, Tristan
Luber, Martha
Madigan, Griffith
Magney, Reid
Maraniss, Linda and David
Marck, Roberta
Marcus, Leonard
Markham, Lynn
Marohn, Robin
Marquardt, Daniel and Linda
Marrari, James and Carstens, Barbara
Martell, Stuart and Carol
Marx, Richard
Massoth, Kathleen and Bruce Edmonson, Marshall
Matthews-Risley, Kathi
Mawer, Jane
May, Michael
McClure, Robert
McCoy, Mary
McGovern, Thomas
McGrath, Rick
McKeown, Patricia
McMullen, Katherine and Malewitz, Jim
McMullin-Lawton, Bonnie
McPherson, Jimi
Mellowes, Linda and John
Melone, Barbara and Wait, Harry
Mertz, Janet and Kane, Jonathan
Michaelis, Don
Milbourn, Mark Todd and Heyamoto, Lisa
Milz, Connie and Raymond
Moe, Doug and Yasiri Moe, Jeanan
Montooth, Minerva
Morgan, Jane
Morrissey, Timothy
Moy, Michaela and Gregory
Muller, Lyle and Vicki
Murphy, Valerie
Nagel, Debra
Nehls-Lowe, Henry and Barbara
Nelson, Mary Kae
Nelson, Paul
Nemeth, Deborah
Nowobielski, Gary
O’Connor, Kara and Ryan
O’Hern, Vincent and Baldwin, Linda
OConnell, Randy
Oliver, Richard and Carol
Palmer, Rebecca
Pasono, Dyan
Paulman, Ken
Peltekos, Patricia
Perr, Marilyn
Pfersch, Harriet
Plonsky, Richard
Plotkin, Sheila
Porter, Willy
Potter, Steven
Radcliffe, Jim
Raihala, John and Lorelle
Ralston, Richard and Krista
Ranney, Judith and Latchaw, Robert
Rathke, Nancy
Reams, Ed
Reddicliffe, Connie and Steve
Reek, Janis
Remington, Patrick
Ricca, Joanne and August
Richey, Hilda
Rindfleisch, Terry and Hirsh, Linda
Riordan, Robert
Roach, John
Robbins, Louise
Robinson, Susan
Rohan, Michele and James
Romenesko, James
Rose, Suzanne
Rotter, Ronald and Catherine
Row, George
Sable-Smith, Bram
Sable, Marjorie and Smith, George
Sanford, Barbara and Donald
Sanford, Mary and Bourque, Adrian
Sanyer, Leyla
Saxena, Arvind
Scholl, Eric
Schuster, Cynthia
Scribner, Penny
Seely, William and Doreen
Sewell, Caryl and Dr. Robert
Shah, Hemant and Elizabeth
Shakhashiri, Bassam
Sharp, Eric
Shea, Gail and Dan
Simms, Patricia
Slamka, Kathleen
Smith, Ronald
Smykal, Pam
Sperling, Nancy
Squair, Eric
Stauss, Terese
Stearns, Joshua
Steenson, Molly
Stentz, Molly
Stiefvater, Barbara
Stoeffler, David
Stumpf, Nancy
Sweeney, Victoria and Patrick
Talbert, Charles and Victoria
Tempus, Kent and Sheedy-Tempus, Denise
Thayer, Judith
Thoresen, Thomas
Timm, Michael
Torinus, John
Tumey, Carol
Turnbull, Brenda
Turnbull, Bruce Robert
Turville-Heitz, Meg
Tymorek, Jan
Underwood, Thomas
Utesch, Nancy
Van Ruyven, Dee
Varenik, Tina Rosenberg
Vetterkind, Riley
Wagner, George and Rasman, Barb
Wahlberg, David
Wallner, David
Walrath, james
Wang, Helu and Guan, Xiaofei
Wannemuehler, Kathleen
Watkins, Nancy
Weber, Ralph and Patricia
Weidel, Carol
Weigl, Ann
Welo, David
Wendland, Tegan
Wessel, Steve
Westerberg, Christa
White, Ginny
Whitney, Sandra
Wielgus, Brian
Williams, Roger and Kristi
Williamson, Brady and Lynn
Wilson, John
Wirth, Lori
Witonsky, Trudi
Witter, Dean and Nettie
Yahr, Pauline
Zabriskie, Thomas
Zaluska, Izabela
Zerwick, James and Susan