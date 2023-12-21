Wisconsin Watch is seeking a 20-week intern to boost its editorial contributions to the multi-newsroom NEW News Lab collaboration that serves northeast Wisconsin.
The opportunity comes through a partnership between the Scripps Howard Fund and Institute for Nonprofit News, which is supporting internships in seven additional newsrooms as well.
The internship program aims to fill information gaps across the country and provide important journalistic experience for college students and recent graduates.
Position Description
The intern will report on information and accountability gaps in Northeast Wisconsin, telling stories that explore solutions to broken systems and center the voices of community members. They will also have the opportunity to participate in weekly training sessions with fellow interns from across the country
The reporter will:
— Work with the Wisconsin Watch deputy managing editor and other colleagues to frame, report and write news stories that fill information and accountability gaps and seek solutions to challenges faced by residents in northeastern Wisconsin. These stories will appear on the Wisconsin Watch NEW News Lab partner websites and be distributed to news outlets across Wisconsin.
— Cultivate collegial and productive relationships with collaborating news organizations. This could include sharing bylines on high-impact stories.
— Story subject may vary, but this reporter may have the chance to contribute to coverage in the lead up to the November 2024 election. We won’t be doing any horse race coverage. Our work instead will identify community needs that political campaigns should address.
At Wisconsin Watch we make sure that we are producing quality journalism, and give our reporters the time they need to make sure the job is done well. Stories could take anywhere from one week, to one to two months to report and write, depending on the complexity and timeliness of the issue, and access to data, records and sources.
This intern will be expected to work approximately 40 hours per week throughout their time at Wisconsin Watch. No additional benefits are included.
Location
This reporter must live in Wisconsin (the exact location is negotiable) and would have opportunities to work within Wisconsin Watch’s Madison newsroom and with colleagues in Northeast Wisconsin. Wisconsin Watch is a hybrid workplace, meaning work on some days can be performed remotely. But the intern would be expected to conduct some of their reporting in-person, depending on the story, and they would work with the deputy managing editor to map out a schedule for occasional work from the newsroom.
Duration
This is a temporary position, with the expectation of work full time (40 hours/week) over 20-weeks. This reporter would ideally start in spring 2024, but the exact start date is negotiable.
Compensation
The reporter will earn $15 per hour.
How to apply
Fill out an online application through the Scripps Howard Fund’s submittable platform. A dropdown menu in the application allows applicants to view each newsroom’s available internship opening and select one or more newsrooms of interest. This is where interested applicants should select Wisconsin Watch.
Apply by February 1, 2024.
About NEW News Lab
In May 2021, Wisconsin Watch teamed up with the news partners to launch the NEW News Lab (Northeast Wisconsin News Lab), a collaborative that provides technology support, capacity building and funding to boost local journalism and newsrooms in the region.
The collaboration’s five other partners include: WPR, FoxValley365, The Post-Crescent, Green Bay Press-Gazette and The Press Times. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay’s Journalism Department is an educational partner. Through community engagement and listening the partnership has advanced in-depth local reporting on topics such as racism as a public health crisis, lack of affordable housing, funding of local schools, or coverage of local judicial systems.
About Wisconsin Watch
Wisconsin Watch is a nonpartisan, independent nonprofit with offices at the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, and in downtown Milwaukee at Marquette University.
Our mission is “to increase the quality, quantity and understanding of investigative journalism to foster an informed citizenry and strengthen democracy.” Our multimedia journalism digs into undercovered issues, documents inequitable and failing systems, puts findings into regional and national contexts and explores potential solutions. We aim to generate impact that improves people’s lives and holds power to account. Wisconsin Watch also trains diverse groups of current and future investigative journalists and entrepreneurs through workshops, internships and fellowships, mentoring and collaborations with journalism classes and news organizations. And we share information about journalistic practices, ethics and impact with the public.
Wisconsin Watch embraces diversity and inclusiveness in our journalism, training activities, hiring practices and workplace operations. The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, sexual orientation, gender, disability and geography all affect point of view. Reflecting these differences in our reporting leads to better, more-nuanced stories and a better-informed community.
We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including Black, Indigenous and people of color, LGBTQ+ people and people with disabilities.