Civic News Company — parent company to Votebeat, the nonprofit news organization committed to reporting the nuanced truth about elections and voting; Chalkbeat, the nonprofit news organization telling the story of education in America; and Healthbeat, a launching newsroom covering health and health policy issues at the national and local level — is seeking a passionate journalist to join Votebeat as our Wisconsin Reporter as we expand coverage into a new state.
This is a pivotal time to cover elections in Wisconsin, where debates over voting access and election administration have remained at a fever pitch since the 2020 election.
As the Wisconsin Reporter, you will dive deep into the details of local election administration to write accurate, nuanced takeaways about voting access, election security, voting disinformation, and the disputes and lawsuits affecting the way Wisconsinites will vote. Your journalism will inform the debate around voting and make an impact by spotlighting problems in elections and by informing the debates about solutions.
The reporter will report to Votebeat’s Editor in Chief and will work in close collaboration with Wisconsin Watch’s statehouse team. Your work will appear on both websites as well as in distribution to local media partners such as the NEW News Lab.
The key responsibilities for this role include:
- Propose and develop compelling story ideas in collaboration with editors.
- Report and write in a range of modes, from breaking news to in-depth enterprise stories.
- Utilize various reporting methods, including interviews, in-person reporting, public records requests, document analysis, archival research, and data analysis.
- Ensure the highest levels of accuracy, balance, and clarity in reporting and writing.
- Collaborate with editors to revise and iterate on stories based on feedback.
- Collaborate with other team members on various publishing steps, including photo assignments, data visualization, article production, and newsletter creation.
- Communicate effectively and build relationships with readers and key players in the election community.
What background and skills do you have? (We know not all strong candidates will have all the skills we list. That’s OK. What else do you bring to the table? Please tell us!):
- At least three years experience covering elections, government, public policy, or legal affairs
- Knowledge of Wisconsin elections, local demographics, and political culture
- Experience with cultivating trusted sources and generating story ideas
- Comfort or experience working with data, research, and reports
- Experience reporting stories through public records requests in Wisconsin, and familiarity with Wisconsin Open Records Law
- Ability to write clear, well-structured, compellingly framed stories on daily turnaround and long-term timelines
- Competence with digital newsroom tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Google Drive, and internet publishing platforms
- Team-oriented mindset with a generous spirit toward collaboration with your colleagues
- Interest in reader engagement, including finding creative ways to connect with a diverse set of readers
Bonus points if you’ve got:
- Proven track record of achieving and documenting journalistic impact through beat reporting
- In-depth knowledge of Wisconsin elections, showcasing informed reporting on election administration and voting policy
- Experience managing projects that depend on public records
- Ability to report fluently in a language in addition to English
This role allows you to work from anywhere in Wisconsin, with a focus on remote collaboration and communication with the rest of the team.
This is a full-time position with benefits. The salary range is $70,000 to $80,000 commensurate with experience, with a generous benefits package, including:
- Medical, vision, and dental insurance
- 20 days of PTO and a paid one-week recess
- 401(k) matching program
- Paid parental leave
At Civic News Company, our mission is helping people understand how America works so they can make it work better. Read more about our mission here.
Civic News is dedicated to equal employment opportunities for all applicants and employees. Civic News encourages people of all races, colors, national origins, ancestries, creeds, religions, genders, ages, disabilities, veteran status, sexual orientations and marital statuses to apply.