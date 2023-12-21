Reading Time: 3 minutes

Civic News Company — parent company to Votebeat, the nonprofit news organization committed to reporting the nuanced truth about elections and voting; Chalkbeat, the nonprofit news organization telling the story of education in America; and Healthbeat, a launching newsroom covering health and health policy issues at the national and local level — is seeking a passionate journalist to join Votebeat as our Wisconsin Reporter as we expand coverage into a new state.

This is a pivotal time to cover elections in Wisconsin, where debates over voting access and election administration have remained at a fever pitch since the 2020 election.

As the Wisconsin Reporter, you will dive deep into the details of local election administration to write accurate, nuanced takeaways about voting access, election security, voting disinformation, and the disputes and lawsuits affecting the way Wisconsinites will vote. Your journalism will inform the debate around voting and make an impact by spotlighting problems in elections and by informing the debates about solutions.

The reporter will report to Votebeat’s Editor in Chief and will work in close collaboration with Wisconsin Watch’s statehouse team. Your work will appear on both websites as well as in distribution to local media partners such as the NEW News Lab.

The key responsibilities for this role include:

Propose and develop compelling story ideas in collaboration with editors.

Report and write in a range of modes, from breaking news to in-depth enterprise stories.

Utilize various reporting methods, including interviews, in-person reporting, public records requests, document analysis, archival research, and data analysis.

Ensure the highest levels of accuracy, balance, and clarity in reporting and writing.

Collaborate with editors to revise and iterate on stories based on feedback.

Collaborate with other team members on various publishing steps, including photo assignments, data visualization, article production, and newsletter creation.

Communicate effectively and build relationships with readers and key players in the election community.

What background and skills do you have? (We know not all strong candidates will have all the skills we list. That’s OK. What else do you bring to the table? Please tell us!):

At least three years experience covering elections, government, public policy, or legal affairs

Knowledge of Wisconsin elections, local demographics, and political culture

Experience with cultivating trusted sources and generating story ideas

Comfort or experience working with data, research, and reports

Experience reporting stories through public records requests in Wisconsin, and familiarity with Wisconsin Open Records Law

Ability to write clear, well-structured, compellingly framed stories on daily turnaround and long-term timelines

Competence with digital newsroom tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Google Drive, and internet publishing platforms

Team-oriented mindset with a generous spirit toward collaboration with your colleagues

Interest in reader engagement, including finding creative ways to connect with a diverse set of readers

Bonus points if you’ve got:

Proven track record of achieving and documenting journalistic impact through beat reporting

In-depth knowledge of Wisconsin elections, showcasing informed reporting on election administration and voting policy

Experience managing projects that depend on public records

Ability to report fluently in a language in addition to English

This role allows you to work from anywhere in Wisconsin, with a focus on remote collaboration and communication with the rest of the team.

This is a full-time position with benefits. The salary range is $70,000 to $80,000 commensurate with experience, with a generous benefits package, including:

Medical, vision, and dental insurance

20 days of PTO and a paid one-week recess

401(k) matching program

Paid parental leave

At Civic News Company, our mission is helping people understand how America works so they can make it work better. Read more about our mission here.

Civic News is dedicated to equal employment opportunities for all applicants and employees. Civic News encourages people of all races, colors, national origins, ancestries, creeds, religions, genders, ages, disabilities, veteran status, sexual orientations and marital statuses to apply.

To apply click here.

Republish This Story Republish our articles for free, online or in print, under a Creative Commons license.

Close window X Republish this article This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License. Scroll down to copy and paste the code of our article into your CMS. The codes for images, graphics and other embeddable elements may not transfer exactly as they appear on our site. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles for free using the following ground rules. Credit should be given, in this format: “By Dee J. Hall, Wisconsin Watch”

Editing material is prohibited, except to reflect relative changes in time, location and in-house style (for example, using “Waunakee, Wis.” instead of “Waunakee” or changing “yesterday” to “last week”)

Other than minor cosmetic and font changes, you may not change the structural appearance or visual format of a story.

If published online, you must include the links and link to wisconsinwatch.org

If you share the story on social media, please mention @wisconsinwatch (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram), and ensure that the original featured image associated with the story is visible on the social media post.

Don’t sell the story or any part of it — it may not be marketed as a product.

Don’t extract, store or resell Wisconsin Watch content as a database.

Don’t sell ads against the story. But you can publish it with pre-sold ads.

Your website must include a prominent way to contact you.

Additional elements that are packaged with our story must be labeled.

Users can republish our photos, illustrations, graphics and multimedia elements ONLY with stories with which they originally appeared. You may not separate multimedia elements for standalone use.

If we send you a request to change or remove Wisconsin Watch content from your site, you must agree to do so immediately. *** Also, the code below will NOT copy the featured image on the page. You are welcome to download the main image as a separate element for publication with this story. *** You are welcome to republish our articles forusing the following ground rules. For questions regarding republishing rules please contact Coburn Dukehart, associate director, at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org Votebeat seeks reporter to work with Wisconsin Watch <h1>Votebeat seeks reporter to work with Wisconsin Watch</h1> <p class="byline">by Wisconsin Watch, Wisconsin Watch <br />December 21, 2023</p> <p>Civic News Company — parent company to <a href="https://www.votebeat.org/pages/about-votebeat">Votebeat</a>, the nonprofit news organization committed to reporting the nuanced truth about elections and voting; <a href="https://www.chalkbeat.org/">Chalkbeat</a>, the nonprofit news organization telling the story of education in America; and Healthbeat, a launching newsroom covering health and health policy issues at the national and local level — is seeking a passionate journalist to join <a href="https://www.votebeat.org/pages/about-votebeat">Votebeat</a> as our Wisconsin Reporter as we expand coverage into a new state.</p> <figure class="wp-block-image alignright size-full"><img src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/Votebeat.png" alt="Votebeat logo" class="wp-image-1263032" /></figure> <p>This is a pivotal time to cover elections in Wisconsin, where debates over voting access and election administration have remained at a fever pitch since the 2020 election. </p> <p>As the Wisconsin Reporter, you will dive deep into the details of local election administration to write accurate, nuanced takeaways about voting access, election security, voting disinformation, and the disputes and lawsuits affecting the way Wisconsinites will vote. Your journalism will inform the debate around voting and make an impact by spotlighting problems in elections and by informing the debates about solutions.</p> <p>The reporter will report to Votebeat’s Editor in Chief and will work in close collaboration with Wisconsin Watch's statehouse team. Your work will appear on both websites as well as in distribution to local media partners such as the NEW News Lab.</p> <p><strong>The key responsibilities for this role include:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Propose and develop compelling story ideas in collaboration with editors.</li> <li>Report and write in a range of modes, from breaking news to in-depth enterprise stories.</li> <li>Utilize various reporting methods, including interviews, in-person reporting, public records requests, document analysis, archival research, and data analysis.</li> <li>Ensure the highest levels of accuracy, balance, and clarity in reporting and writing.</li> <li>Collaborate with editors to revise and iterate on stories based on feedback.</li> <li>Collaborate with other team members on various publishing steps, including photo assignments, data visualization, article production, and newsletter creation.</li> <li>Communicate effectively and build relationships with readers and key players in the election community.</li> </ul> <p><strong>What background and skills do you have? (We know not all strong candidates will have all the skills we list. That’s OK. What else do you bring to the table? Please tell us!):</strong></p> <ul> <li>At least three years experience covering elections, government, public policy, or legal affairs</li> <li>Knowledge of Wisconsin elections, local demographics, and political culture</li> <li>Experience with cultivating trusted sources and generating story ideas</li> <li>Comfort or experience working with data, research, and reports</li> <li>Experience reporting stories through public records requests in Wisconsin, and familiarity with Wisconsin Open Records Law</li> <li>Ability to write clear, well-structured, compellingly framed stories on daily turnaround and long-term timelines</li> <li>Competence with digital newsroom tools such as Slack, Google Docs, Google Drive, and internet publishing platforms</li> <li>Team-oriented mindset with a generous spirit toward collaboration with your colleagues</li> <li>Interest in reader engagement, including finding creative ways to connect with a diverse set of readers</li> </ul> <p><strong>Bonus points if you’ve got:</strong></p> <ul> <li>Proven track record of achieving and documenting journalistic impact through beat reporting</li> <li>In-depth knowledge of Wisconsin elections, showcasing informed reporting on election administration and voting policy</li> <li>Experience managing projects that depend on public records</li> <li>Ability to report fluently in a language in addition to English</li> </ul> <p>This role allows you to work from anywhere in Wisconsin, with a focus on remote collaboration and communication with the rest of the team.</p> <p>This is a full-time position with benefits. The salary range is $70,000 to $80,000 commensurate with experience, with a generous benefits package, including:</p> <ul> <li>Medical, vision, and dental insurance</li> <li>20 days of PTO and a paid one-week recess</li> <li>401(k) matching program</li> <li>Paid parental leave</li> </ul> <p>At Civic News Company, our mission is helping people understand how America works so they can make it work better. Read more about our mission <a href="https://civicnews.org/">here</a>.</p> <p>Civic News is dedicated to equal employment opportunities for all applicants and employees. Civic News encourages people of all races, colors, national origins, ancestries, creeds, religions, genders, ages, disabilities, veteran status, sexual orientations and marital statuses to apply.</p> <p><a href="https://www.votebeat.org/pages/careers/?gh_jid=5836288003">To apply click here.</a></p> <p>This <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org/2023/12/votebeat-seeks-reporter-to-work-with-wisconsin-watch/">article</a> first appeared on <a target="_blank" href="https://wisconsinwatch.org">Wisconsin Watch</a> and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.<img src="https://i0.wp.com/wisconsinwatch.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/cropped-WCIJ_IconOnly_FullColor_RGB-1.png?fit=150%2C150&quality=100&ssl=1" style="width:1em;height:1em;margin-left:10px;"><img id="republication-tracker-tool-source" src="https://wisconsinwatch.org/?republication-pixel=true&post=1284872&ga4=G-D2S69Y9TDB" style="width:1px;height:1px;"></p> Copy to Clipboard