No.
Two of the four Wisconsin Supreme Court candidates, Jennifer Dorow and Daniel Kelly, got law degrees from Regent University School of Law after it was accredited.
The law school opened in 1986 and was accredited by the American Bar Association in 1989.
Dorow got her law degree from Regent in 1996 and Kelly got his in 1991, State Bar of Wisconsin records show.
The university was founded in Virginia Beach, Virginia, by the Rev. Pat Robertson in 1977 to train students to represent Christ in their professions. Regent is ranked #142 on the U.S. News & World Report 2023 Best Law Schools list.
Dorow, a Waukesha County judge, and Kelly, a former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice, are considered conservatives in the race. Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz are considered liberals.
The two candidates with the most votes in the Feb. 21 primary will compete in the spring election on April 4.
