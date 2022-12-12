Reading Time: 3 minutes

Wisconsin Watch, the news outlet for the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, is seeking a photojournalism intern to help support the visual reporting of Wisconsin Watch content in 2023.

This position is only open to University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication students or recent graduates. The deadline is Dec. 31, 2022.

This person will report to the Associate Director. Contact Coburn Dukehart with questions at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org

About us

The Center is an independent, nonpartisan and nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization that focuses on government accountability and quality of life issues important to the people of Wisconsin. Our multimedia journalism digs into undercovered issues, documents broken and failing systems, puts findings into regional and national context, and explores potential solutions. The Center also trains current and future investigative journalists through workshops, internships and fellowships, mentoring, and collaborations with journalism classes and news organizations. And we share information about journalistic practices, ethics and impact with the public. The Center’s guiding values: Protect the vulnerable. Expose wrongdoing. Explore solutions.

Wisconsin Watch, the Center’s news outlet, publishes its award-winning reports at WisconsinWatch.org and content is made available at no charge to news organizations through our own distribution system plus a nationwide partnership with the Associated Press.

A successful candidate should understand the Center’s role in the news environment and share a commitment to its mission and values.

The position:

This position will involve photojournalistic and multimedia assignments, including the creation of portraiture and documentary photography to enhance Wisconsin Watch’s investigative reports. The photographer should be comfortable with planning and preparing for photo shoots, including reaching out to subjects and handling the logistics of scheduling, shooting, captioning and filing photos with efficiency. The photographer should be prepared to cover a range of assignments, from press conferences to rallies to environmental portraiture. We are also always looking to build up our stock library of iconic imagery from around Wisconsin, to be used with our journalism and marketing efforts.

Qualifications:

If you have just some of the skills listed below, or others we failed to list, please consider applying for this position. We are a nimble organization that makes the best use of the skills of its staff and is dedicated to developing them.

Ability to use a DSLR camera to create high quality photojournalism

Strong organizational skills and ability to keep track of multiple tasks on deadline

Excellent problem-solving ability and superior attention to detail

Great task and project management skills

Ability to work both independently and as a team

Bonus skills:

Ability to record and edit audio

Ability to record and edit video

Ability to speak a language in addition to English

FAA certified drone pilot

Time required:

This role could be part-time during the semester, full time during the summer, or full time after graduation. We can be flexible with the hours that you have available. This position is only open to students and recent graduates of the UW-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

This position may be a combination of remote and in-person work at our office in Vilas Hall in Madison. Some travel may be required for reporting trips outside of Dane County.

Pay:

$13 an hour

To apply:

Please answer a few questions about your experience, and submit a resume and portfolio of images that showcase your best work using this form:

https://airtable.com/shrkDA3spKRafetq2

Your portfolio can be a personal website, a link to your Instagram page, a link to a Google folder, or other online platform. Your selection should include a variety of portraits and documentary situations. Personal style is appreciated and encouraged!

You may direct any questions to Associate Director Coburn Dukehart at cdukehart@wisconsinwatch.org.

Deadline:

The initial application window will be open until December 31, 2022. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism embraces diversity and inclusiveness in its journalism, training activities, hiring practices and workplace operations. The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all affect point of view. We especially encourage members of traditionally underrepresented communities to apply, including women, people of color, LGBTQ people and people with disabilities.

We look forward to hearing from you!

