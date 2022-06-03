Vulnerable veterans; Ho-Chunk economy; Dane County racial climate scrutinized; wrongful convictions; post-pardon hurdles
Of note: This week we highlight a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation into conditions at a Union Grove veterans home that put the health of veterans at risk. Reporters John Diedrich and Daphne Chen found “a pattern of violations at the Union Grove home over the past five years, making the Wisconsin facility one of the most troubled state-run veterans homes in the nation.”
‘No one should receive this kind of care’: Lack of water. Medication mistakes. Abuse allegations.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel — May 23, 2022
Family members, residents and volunteers at the Union Grove home for veterans described to the Journal Sentinel how a once-solid facility has tumbled into frequent disarray with sometimes dangerous conditions and a staff burned out from forced overtime and constant churn.
Calls for more transparency, entrepreneurship as Ho-Chunk Nation envisions an economy beyond gaming
Wisconsin Watch — June 1, 2022
The Ho-Chunk Nation has a bright economic future, ripe with prospects to diversify its economy beyond gaming. That’s if the tribal government more clearly communicates with citizens and opens space for entrepreneurs and private companies to invest in tribal communities, Ho-Chunk officials and citizens said.
Previously from Wisconsin Watch: ‘We’ve got to get gaming out of our blood’: Pandemic shock pushes Wisconsin tribes to diversify economy
His clients were acquitted of murder. Why did they get life sentences?
The Atlantic — May 27, 2022
After being wrongfully convicted of rape at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater at age 17 and imprisoned for nearly 10 years, Jarrett Adams has become a powerful defense attorney.
They were pardoned for their crimes, but some still face hurdles
Wisconsin State Journal — May 29, 2022
Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned nearly 500 people, the most pardons of any Wisconsin governor in at least 40 years. While many have gotten new opportunities since their pardons, others have found a sometimes decades-old conviction is still a hurdle.
Also from the Wisconsin State Journal: There is a way to erase a criminal conviction, but it’s hard to do in Wisconsin
Joe Parisi calls for outside review of racial climate in Dane County workplaces
Wisconsin State Journal — June 1, 2022
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wants an outside assessment of the racial climate within Dane County’s workforce as complaints continue to mount in the media and the County Board plans to vote on their own investigation later this week.
Previously from Wisconsin Watch: ‘Toxic work environment’ in Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office pushes employees to the brink