WisconsinWeekly: Dangerous workplace conditions, EPA enforcement, suburban power plants, Foxconn and the Great Migration, sulfide mining and Paul Ryan

This week, we highlight environmental and workplace news, ranging from dangerous conditions at a barrel reconditioning plant to concerns over possible air pollution increases in suburban Milwaukee and reopening the state to sulfide mining. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel explores what the Great Migration from the American South to Milwaukee can teach us as the massive Foxconn manufacturing plant gears up.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – Dec. 7, 2017

In a follow up to a February investigation that exposed Mid-America Steel Drum for dangerous conditions in the company’s steel drum refurbishing plants, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details injuries that employees at the plants faced while working at the plants. At least five government agencies have opened probes into the company to date.

The New York Times – Dec. 10, 2017

Under President Trump and EPA administrator Scott Pruitt, actions against major environmental polluters across the country have significantly decreased. Specifically, documents reviewed by the Times show that EPA enforcement officers no longer have the authority to order certain air and water pollution tests without permission from Washington. Earlier, from WCIJ: Environmental groups ask EPA to study drinking water pollution from Kewaunee County dairies

Midwest Energy News – Dec. 10, 2017

Following We Energies’ announcement that it would be closing its coal-fired power plant in Pleasant Prairie, residents who live near the We Energies Oak Creek plant worry that energy generation and pollution will shift to suburban Milwaukee.

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel – Dec. 5, 2017

Part of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s 50 Year Ache project, this story draws connections to the Great Migration and analyzes how Foxconn can prepare to fill the 13,000 technical jobs needed in its Racine manufacturing facility.

The Cap Times- Dec. 11, 2017

Gov. Scott Walker signed a law Monday that lifts the state’s ban on sulfide mining, prompting concern from opponents who say the environmental risks are too great. Supporters, however, say lifting the ban will bring an economic boost to struggling areas of the state.

POLITICO Magazine – Dec. 14, 2017

Speculation is building that Wisconsin’s Paul Ryan will not seek re-election as House speaker and will retire from Congress after Election Day 2018.