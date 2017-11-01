WisconsinWeekly: Safari to Wisconsin, corporate cash, lead poisoning and more

A safari to Wisconsin:

Of note in this week’s roundup: A long read by The Atlantic’s Molly Ball, who gained inside access to a safari of sorts — an effort by Third Way, a center-left think tank, to make sense of why Wisconsin voters went for a Republican candidate for the first time since 1984.

The Atlantic – Oct. 23, 2017

The country’s elites are desperate to figure out what they got wrong in 2016. But can they handle the truth?

Center for Public Integrity – Oct. 23, 2017

Corporate cash from companies such as Microsoft, Chevron, Comcast and the American Petroleum Institute provided nearly $1 million for a “cloakroom” at the Republican National Convention in Cleveland last year.

Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism- Oct. 23, 2017

The FBI has acknowledged faulty analysis in at least 13 Wisconsin convictions. Our Flawed Forensics series, through extensive public records requests and interviews, identifies nine of these cases.

Wisconsin State Journal – Oct. 26, 2017

Despite a federal requirement mandating all children covered by Medicaid receive testing for lead poisoning by the age of 2, a new state report found that less than a third in Wisconsin get such testing. Previously: 4.5 percent of Wisconsin children (8.6 percent of Milwaukee children) tested in 2014 were diagnosed with lead poisoning, our Failure at the Faucet series found in 2016.

Mother Jones – November/December 2017 Issue

Using a working mother from Milwaukee as its leading example, this piece evaluates the impact of Wisconsin’s voter ID law and, in turn, how voter suppression may have led to Trump’s surprising victory in Wisconsin.