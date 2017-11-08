Make a gift today and your donation will be matched

We’re excited to announce that the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism has been chosen to be a part of News Match, a national campaign that will match any gift you make to the Center through Dec. 31, 2017 — up to $1,000!

And today we are launching the Watchdog Club, a new network of people and corporations who are taking a leadership role in sustaining investigative reporting and the training of investigative journalists.

Watchdog Club members share the distinction of being WCIJ’s most generous and loyal contributors, giving $1,000 or more each year. Members are WCIJ’s counselors and ambassadors. They enable WCIJ to excel and innovate, while fostering an informed citizenry and strengthening our democracy.

Members enjoy a full year of “behind the story” insights, events and benefits while building a legacy that will inform residents and strengthen our democracy for decades to come.

WCIJ is thrilled to be a part of News Match, a national campaign to encourage grassroots support for nonprofit news organizations like ours. Starting right now — and until the end of the year — News Match will match any donation we receive, up to $1,000 per donation.

That means your donation of $20 will become $40 and a gift of $250 will become $500.

It gets even better. Because of the generosity of several charter Watchdog Club members, donations of $1,000 or more will be tripled.

That’s right: Through the end of 2017, new members of the Watchdog Club will see their donations tripled.

A gift of $1,000 will have a superb impact of $3,000.

This is an incredible opportunity for us and for you, as one of our loyal readers. With News Match and the Triple Match Fund, we could receive as much as $40,000 in additional funding — a critical part of our $500,000 budget.

Donate for twice the impact

Join the Watchdog Club Now for Triple the Impact

Because the Center is a nonprofit news organization, any donation you make between now and December 31st not only gets doubled by News Match, but it’s also tax-deductible to the full extent allowed by law. So won’t you please make a gift today and have it matched?

With this matching gift opportunity, we can bring you even more of the fearless journalism you’ve come to expect from us.

We don’t often get an opportunity like this. Please invest in the news you need today.