‘Watchdog 101 Workshop’ will equip students and young journalists with key investigative reporting skills

Jentri Colello / For the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

High school and college journalists and young professional journalists are invited to a special investigative reporting workshop being offered March 30 as part of this year’s Wisconsin Watchdog Awards event.

“Watchdog 101 Workshop: Investigative Reporting Basics,” a free, fast-paced workshop, will be led by staff members of the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism — Dee J. Hall, Andy Hall and Coburn Dukehart. Presenters also will include Martin Kaiser, former editor of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel who now serves as a journalism consultant; Alexandra Hall, a Wisconsin Public Radio investigative reporting fellow; attorney Robert Dreps, an expert in open records; and Jacob Kushner, an award-winning international journalist and former WCIJ intern.

The workshop will include sessions on how to find strong investigative stories, how to use the state’s open records law, the art of the interview, how to use multimedia in investigative journalism, and inside looks at award-winning investigative stories.

“After the enthusiastic response to the first workshop last year, we’re thrilled to again offer it to equip students and early-career journalists with the skills to hold the powerful accountable in their communities,” said Andy Hall, executive director of the nonpartisan and nonprofit Center.

“Sponsors, led by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association, have made it possible to offer this training free of charge. Thanks to each of them.”

The workshop will be held from 2 to 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, March 30, immediately before the seventh annual Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner at The Madison Club, 5 E. Wilson St.

The signup deadline for the dinner is next Thursday, March 23. Workshop reservations will be accepted until March 27.

Admission to Watchdog 101 is free. Refreshments will be provided.

Free tickets (regular price $60) for a limited number of students and young journalists will be provided to the Wisconsin Watchdog Awards reception and dinner, a celebration of open government and investigative journalism. The reception begins at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6.

For details, and to register, please visit http://2017watchdog.eventbrite.com

Students and young journalists seeking complimentary tickets to the dinner may contact Andy Hall at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org

The Wisconsin Newspaper Association is the lead sponsor of the Wisconsin Watchdog Awards. Additional sponsors include Wisconsin Broadcasters Association, Betty and Corkey Custer, Pines Bach LLP, Wisconsin State Journal, The Cap Times, Summit Credit Union, WORT 89.9 FM, Simpson Street Free Press and Madison365.

Additional sponsors are welcomed and support the workshop, participation of students and young journalists in the evening event, and the operations of the Center. Information about becoming a sponsor is available from Andy Hall at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org.