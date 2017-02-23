Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism name Alexandra Hall as Simonson Investigative Reporting Fellow

Wisconsin Public Radio and the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism are pleased to announce that Alexandra Hall has been named the 2017 Mike Simonson Memorial Investigative Reporting Fellow.

During the one-year fellowship, Hall will work collaboratively with WPR and WCIJ to deepen her skills in investigative journalism, editing and on-air radio production.

“When I read about the fellowship I thought it sounded like a job designed specifically for me. I am honored to have been chosen and am truly looking forward to the experience,” Hall said.

Named for award-winning WPR Reporter Mike Simonson, who passed away unexpectedly in 2014, the fellowship came from private donors who valued Simonson’s legacy of investigative reporting.

Hall previously worked as a bilingual producer for NPR’s Investigative Unit and at Reuters TV in Washington, D.C. Prior to that, she worked on the international desk at CNN Chile and as a freelance radio reporter covering breaking news, women’s health, and politics throughout South America from her base in Santiago, Chile. Hall’s reporting has aired on NPR News, LatinoUSA, Radio Ambulante, PRI’s The World, and Here & Now. Her recent cover story for The Washington Post Magazine exposed child and undocumented labor in America’s tobacco fields.

“Alexandra brings a passion for storytelling and for digging into issues that affect the lives of residents,” said Andy Hall, WCIJ executive director (not related to the reporting fellow). “All of us at the investigative center are honored to work with her, in the spirit of mentorship that Mike established during his career at WPR. People across Wisconsin will benefit from her work.”

About Wisconsin Public Radio: For 100 years, Wisconsin Public Radio has served the people of Wisconsin with quality news, music, talk and entertainment. Ona air, online and in the community – we work for Wisconsin. Listen, learn more and donate online at wpr.org. WPR is a service of the Educational Communications Board and University of Wisconsin-Extension.

About the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism: WCIJ (WisconsinWatch.org), a nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, is increasing the quality and quantity of investigative reporting in Wisconsin, while training current and future generations of investigative journalists. Its work fosters an informed citizenry and strengthens democracy.