Wisconsin schools, day care centers slated for lead service line removal under new DNR program

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources launched a $14.5 million program to help “disadvantaged municipalities” replace lead service lines. Of the 38 recipients, 18 communities, including Milwaukee, planned to use at least some of the money to replace lead lines leading to schools and day care centers.

Below is a list of the communities and the estimated number of schools or day care centers with lead service lines slated for replacement under this program:

Antigo — 4 of 4
Ashland — 5 of 5
Clintonville — 2 of 10
Eagle River — 10 of 10
Town of Florence — 2 of 10
Manitowoc — 15 of 15
Marshfield — 10 of 20
Milwaukee — 400 of 400
Monroe — 5 of 5
Mosinee — 2 of 2
Park Falls — 5 of 5
Platteville — 2 of 2
Princeton — 4 of 4
Randolph — 5 of 5
St. Francis — 2 of 5
Sheboygan — 11 of 11
Stratford — 4 of 4
Waterloo — 3 of 3

