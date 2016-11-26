Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism seeks summer 2017 reporting intern

Kate Golden / Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism

The award-winning Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism is hiring a paid investigative reporting intern for summer 2017.

The intern will report on investigative stories and may use other skills, including photography and data analysis and visualization, to produce investigative coverage.

The internship will begin in June 2017 and end in August. The internship may be extended for up to a full year.

Eligibility is limited to undergraduate and graduate students who are enrolled, at the time of application, in the University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Journalism and Mass Communication, where the independent nonpartisan and nonprofit Center is based.

Pay for the 12-week internship is $11 an hour. The schedule is about 40 hours per week and is flexible.

The application deadline is 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 12, 2016.

Interns are provided office space in Vilas Communication Hall.

Some travel around Wisconsin may be required. Access to a laptop is required.

About WCIJ’s investigative reporting internships

Reporting interns receive intensive training and experience in interviewing, researching and writing. They work with WCIJ’s staff and partners at Wisconsin Public Radio and Wisconsin Public Television to produce high-impact investigative journalism on government integrity and quality of life issues.

Reporting interns also may assist news organizations throughout Wisconsin in investigative coverage. In-depth, investigative and computer-assisted reporting skills are preferred. Web, audio, video and photography skills are desirable.

To apply for a reporting internship, applicants must submit the following in electronic form to Executive Director Andy Hall at ahall@wisconsinwatch.org: